Namadingo claims he is better than Lulu

Malawi’s most followed musician Patience Namadingo has said he is steps ahead of his counterpart Lawrence ‘Lulu’ Khwisa.

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation The Mapulani star made the claims during a press briefing ahead of the end-of-year show, which will be staged at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

According to Namadingo, he has reached heights which Lulu has not. He added that if the Mbambande hitmaker can humble himself, he will teach him some things in the art.

“Nothing personal but I have reached some heights that Lulu hasn’t. So, if he is going to be humble I will teach him,” he said.

However, Namadingo admitted that he has learnt a lot from Khwisa.

Followers of the two musicians continue to debate on which musician is better than the other. Namadingo incited the debate a few years ago when he said Lulu is not a legend in the industry.

Follow us on Twitter: