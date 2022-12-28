Ndachimina – Pemphero Mphande

Pemphero Mphande has responded to allegations that he moves around with his zip wide open. The allegations started last evening following a leak of photos that captured Mphande tangled with different women.

On Twitter Malawi, the Agony Uncle was even handed the aTelala moniker on allegations that the photos were conclusive proof he can not tame his libido.

A section called him a home wrecker, saying some of the women in the photos were married.

After being dragged through the mud for nearly a day, Mphande decided to burry the rumours to rest, once and for all.

He shared several other photos where he is rocked in hugs for a quick snap with women, and men.

Mphande advised people against reading too much into the photos which had been trending online to that moment. He said the photos were all taken at party.

He has however promised to think twice before accepting his followers’ requests for photos.

“Ndachimina. Next time I am at parties, sindizamasukanso kwambiri ndipo sindizayelekezanso kujambulitsa zinthuzi. When such poses come out, many get the wrong impression. Ndaphunzilapo“, Pemphero Mphande confessed learning it the hard way.

