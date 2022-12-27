MUBAS student Lester committed suicide after being withdrawn from university – Police

Police in Dedza say preliminary results from postmortem examination conducted by Dedza District Hospital on 25-year-old Dickson Lester, who was found unconscious on the edge of Dedza Mountain on 24th December, 2022, indicates that Lester committed suicide.

Lester who was a third year student at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) in Blantyre was initially reported missing on December 23, 2022.

According to Sergeant Cassim Manda, Dedza police deputy publicist, Lester was found lying unconscious in a rugged thicket on the edge of Dedza Mountain by women who were fetching firewood on Saturday morning, December 24, 2022.

Police officers took him to Dedza District Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Initial findings of an open post-mortem examination have found damaged hyper pigmented organs secondary to poisoning.

Meanwhile, samples have been collected for further examination at Central Laboratory in Lilongwe.

Police investigations have since established that Lester was stressed for failing four subjects out of twelve modules which led to his withdrawal from the university.

Lester, 25, hailed from Mandala Village, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza district.



