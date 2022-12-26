Two-week-old baby stolen in Blantyre

A two-week-old baby boy has been stolen by an unknown woman at Soche Quarry location in Blantyre after he was left in the care of a nine-year-old child.

According to his mother Magret Mauluka, the toddler has been identified as Gift Mauluka from Nyalugwe village in the area of Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu District.

Blantyre Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said reports indicate that, on 16 December,2022 at around 1500hrs the toddler’s mother went to the market leaving behind the child with his grandmother.

After a short while, the child started crying and the grandmother sent a 9-year-old girl, with the toddler on her back, to search for the child’s mother at the market.

The little girl failed to trace the child’s mother and, on her return, she met the unknown woman who tricked her that she knows where the toddler’s mother is and the unsuspecting little girl surrendered the child to the woman.

Upon reaching home, the grandmother asked of the whereabouts of the toddler that’s when she narrated what transpired on her way back.

The ordeal prompted the grandmother and other well wishers to institute a search for the missing child.

The matter was reported to Soche Police who have since commenced investigations into the matter and trace the culprit.

Police are therefore advising the public to always make sure that children are protected from any possible danger and harm. It is also advised to desist from the tendency of leaving children in care of fellow children.

