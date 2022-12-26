South African Amapiano star Musa keys to perform in Malawi tomorrow

South African Amapiano star Musa keys is set to perform in Malawi tomorrow, 27th December, 2022, in Lilongwe at Pre-New Year Bash.

The show will take place at Grand Business Park close to Gateway mall.

The artist confirmed that he is coming to Malawi through a video shared on his social media platforms.

Musa Keys is one of the best Amapiano artist in Africa, the musician is well known in Malawi with songs like Vula Mlomo, Wena, Samarian boy and Selema which is the most trending Amapiano song right now in Africa and also Malawi.

Speaking through a short video, Musa keys said he is indeed coming to Malawi to perform at Grand Business Park in Lilongwe and his fans should come through and experience the best performance.

“Hello Malawi this is Musa Keys from South Africa am coming to Malawi I will be performing at Grand Business Park in Lilongwe make sure you come through its gonna be a big and a massive show and I promise you won’t regret, see you soon much love,” he said.

Speaking to Malawi24, one of the organisers of the show, Sulu confirmed that indeed Musa keys is coming to perform in Lilongwe at Grand Business Park (1km from Gateway mall), saying everything is set and show is going to be more exciting and a memorable one.

She added that people will have a good time and experience the best performances of Musa Keys and other local artist.

Sulu also noted that they have a good lineup of local artists which include Tay Grin, Zeze Kingston, Slyc, Afana Ceez and some DJs like DJ Flame, VJ Ice, DJ Reubie and Mighty Virus among others.

According to Sulu, tickets of the show are being sold at 5000 kwacha only and at the door it’s 8000 kwacha only.

