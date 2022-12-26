Mayamiko beat Chitipa to win Nyasa Capital Cup

Mzuzu based Mayamiko Stars on Saturday beat newly promoted Super League side Chitipa United at Mzuzu Stadium to win the inaugural Northern Region Nyasa Capital Cup.

Despite heavy rains, the final was a competitive affair and the two teams had their fair share of chances during the game. However, Chitipa United were denied a goal in the first half after assistant referee raised his flag for offside.

Mayamiko were crowned champions of the cup after winning 4-3 on post match penalties.

Speaking after the hard-fought victory, Mayamiko Stars Head coach Liston Sabuli said his team has shown that it can compete at the highest level in Malawi.

“I am happy to win the cup and this shows that we are still a capable team despite not making it into the TNM Super League,” said Sabuli.

It was nothing but sad faces for the Chitipa United boys and their head coach Gift Nathaniel Mkamanga accepted the defeat.

Speaking from the sponsors side, Nyasa capital finance director Ronald Chiwaula said he is delighted that this tournament went well.

“We as Nyasa Capital we are much delighted and despite 2023 being the last year of this sponsorship towards this tournament, Nyasa Capital Finance management might as well decide to continue with the sponsorship or not,” he said.

Chairman for Northern Region Football Association NRFA Lameck Zetu Khonje expressed satisfaction on how the tournament has gone.

“As a committee we are much delighted on how the tournament has gone, right from the beginning where the tournament also involved division one teams who have managed to produce a top goal scorer.

“This has shown that football in the northern region continues to change steps for the better,” said Khonje.

The champions Mayamiko Stars received a prize of K1.5 Million kwacha, whilst Chitipa United have received K600 thousand Kwacha.

In third place position, Kadona stars beat Embangweni FC 2-1, and received K300 thousand cash money.

