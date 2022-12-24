Ndine Emma releases his second single

After taking content creation by storm in the country through his humor and comedy, Zambian artist Ndine Emma has come once more to show his other side of artistry as he has released his second single.

The new song comes barely six months after he dropped his first song titled Nyimbo Yabene, which is still being streamed on all digital platforms.

Ndine Emma has come with a tune that will keep you jiving, and if you are a fan of story telling music then “Mwana Maningi” will be your jam.

Ndine Emma gives his fans a glimpse of what he passed through till the success he has become.

Surely, this December will not be complete if you don’t listen to the beautifully produced rhythm.

So prepare your ears and bundles to be bedazzled and walk in Ndine Emma’s life as he unravels a piece of his creativity in his latest song.

