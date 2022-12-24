Mampintsha dies of stroke

Mandla Mampintsha Maphumulo

Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, the music artist from South Africa, has died after suffering a minor stroke, his family has announced.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of multi-award winning artist, Mampintsha. Born Mandia Maphumulo from Umlazi, KZN of Big Nuz fame passed on today, 24 December” reads part of a family statement issued by Afrotainment.

He was 40.

The Big Nuz international DJ is said to have suffered a minor stroke last week upon his return from a music performance with Big Nuz. He was immediately admitted for medical attention.

Mampintsha was from South Africa but celebrated world over as a gladiator on GQOM and in Africa’s music industry.

Mampintsha is survived by wife, Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane Maphumulo and 1 year-old son.

Details on the memorial and funeral arrangements will be shared by the family in due course.

