Great Angels Choir promises fireworks at Ufumu Umodzi Sumaukilana launch

Great Angels Choir Music Director Ephraim Zonda says all is set for their long anticipated Ufumu Umodzi Sumaukilana album launch and people should expect one of the best shows this festive season.

The album launch is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 25 December at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

Zonda said the choir is currently doing massive rehearsals in order to dish out the best perfomance during the launch.

“The show will be one of its kind and people should expect an extra-ordinary event characterized by good and inspirational music. As of now we are doing rehearsals, our aim is to entertain our fans beyond their expectations,” He said

He said after the Lilongwe show, they are heading to Blantyre at Robins Park on 1 January 2023.

Supporting artists during the show will be Skeffa Chimoto, Pastor Mlaka Maliro, Thoko Katimba, Billy Kaunda, Favoured Martha, Neligo Womens Choir, Marvelous Deeds and Ennoh among others.

Slated to start at 11AM, the show will attract an entry fee of K5000 per head.

Confirming their presence during the event both Thoko Katimba and Pastor Mlaka Maliro said they are prepared enough to give out the best performance and people will not regret.

