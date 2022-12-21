Attorney General Nyirenda promises to resign

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has promised to resign over the K750 million which was paid to a United Kingdom based butchery.

In October, it was revealed that Government had been defrauded of K750 million paid to London based Barkaat Foods Limited for the purchase of fertilizer.

Nyirenda travelled to Germany as part of a process to recover the money which was frozen in one of the bank accounts in that country.

Speaking to Times Radio, Nyirenda said the process is still underway to recover the money.

The Attorney General then promised to resign if the money is not paid back to Malawi.

The fertilizer which was set to be purchased was meant for the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) through which smallholder farmers purchase fertilizer at a cheap price.

Currently, the program is being implemented after Malawi received donations of thousands of metric tonnes of fertilizer from Morocco and World Food Program.

In October this year, President Lazarus Chakwera fired the then Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe over the K750 million payment.

