Govt, PPPC set to undertake Malawi Digital Project

The Malawi Government through the Ministry of Information and Digitilization in partnership with Public-Private-Partnership Commission (PPPC) is set to undertake the Digital Malawi Project which seeks to improve connectivity in public institutions.

Speaking during in Blantyre, Ann Liabunya from PPPC said the aim of the project is to extend and improve access to critical ICT infrastructure for the public and private sectors, ICT governance, access to government services and facilitate the provision of e-services.

“There are 500 selected sites to be connected to free internet and these were selected by ICT heads from different Ministries, Departments and Agencies and other public institutions. Three contractors have been awarded a 10-year contract for implementation of this project,” she said.

According to Liabunya, Chichiri Prison, Chileka Airport, Ndirande Hill Secondary School, Chichiri Secondary School, Lunzu Secondary School, Blantyre High Court, Limbe Court, Midima Court, Bangwe Post Office and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital are among the 47 sites that are to benefit from this free internet.

Reacting to the development, Senior Chief Kuntaja said he would love to see the project implemented in both the rural and urban areas, citing community day secondary schools as important sites.

In her remarks, Chief Economist for Blantyre District Council, Melayi Mhone said: “We would like to assure the government that Blantyre District Council will support the project. All we are asking for is internet connection in rural areas because some people do refuse to work in the rural areas because of lack of internet connectivity.”

The project is worth $72 million and has been funded by the World Bank.

