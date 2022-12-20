Families treated to Christmas carols at BICC

Five choirs from across Lilongwe put families in Christmas mood in Lilongwe on Saturday night as they performed Christmas carols for several hours at a free concert in the city.

Kaning’a CCAP Praise Team, Lilongwe Community Choir, Music Crossroad Model Choir, Area 47 SDA Youth and St Patrick Choir performed for about three hours on Saturday night at the family friendly concert held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Speaking during the event, Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Culture Michael Usi praised the choirs for their inspiring performances, saying the event has shown that there is talent in Malawi.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of Umodzi Park chief executive officer Steve Lwanda said they wanted to offer something for free to their customers in this season of giving to appreciate their support.

“From the event, we have been able to appreciate the talent that we have,” said Lwanda.

He then urged people to give to the less privileged and to love each other in this season of giving.

Kaninga CCAP Praise Team member Prince Mchenga said it was a special time as people from different denominations came together to celebrate Jesus Christ as the Lord and Saviour.

Mchenga hailed Umodzi for organizing and sponsoring the free concert without thinking about making profits from the event.

Engineer Sauma, a member of Lilongwe Community Choir, said there is need for such events in order to revive choral music which he said is dying in the country.

“Most people concentrate on bands presentation and not choral presentation,” he said.

