Sunbird Hotels hosts partners

In an effort to appreciate support from stakeholders, Sunbird Hotels & Resorts on Thursday hosted a cocktail party for its bookers and partners at Sunbird Mount Soche Conference Center in Blantyre.

The event was organised to create an opportunity of networking among different professionals.

In her remarks, Temwa Kanjadza, the Head of Sales, Marketing & Distribution said they always appreciate the unwavering support they get from the general public.

“We thank you for the support that you give Sunbird each and every year.

“We value the special relationship we have with you and the impact that it has on our business. We will continue to strive to provide you and the clients you send to us with quality service in order to ensure you experience value for money and we continuously improve the customer experience in all the Sunbird Hotels and Resorts.

She said the cocktail was organized as a gesture of gratitude and mostly as an opportunity to interact and get feedback from valued customers.

Kanjadza further updated the group on current and upcoming developments and improvements for Sunbird.

“Thank you for your very valuable and important feedback over the years, which has given rise to product development and improvements across the Group. Your feedback is highly appreciated as it also forms the basis for our strategic direction. We are currently finalizing works on full rooms renovation at Sunbird Kuchawe, and next week we will commence refurbishment of rooms and conference facilities for Sunbird Mzuzu with planned completion for March 2023,” She said

She added that plans are underway to commence construction in 2023 for increased room capacity by 30 rooms at Sunbird Nkopola and Currently they are running a feasibility study for construction of a 5-star resort at Sunbird Nkopola and apartment residences at Sunbird Capital.

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is Malawi’s leading hotel chain with 9 properties including four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi namely; Sunbird Capital, Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Lilongwe, and Sunbird Mzuzu.

Sunbird also has three popular beach resorts along Lake Malawi namely; Sunbird Waterfront, Sunbird Livingstonia, Sunbird Nkopola, a beachside Inn on the northern lakeshore, Sunbird Chintheche, and an iconic mountain resort in the former capital city of Zomba; Sunbird Kuchawe.

