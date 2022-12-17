Nomads upbeat ahead of derby

Coach Mark Harrison will be in charge of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in a Blantyre derby for the first time as they face Nyasa Big Bullets in Airtel Top 8 final at Bingu National Stadium and there is an air of hope that he could be the answer to the Nomads’ trophy drought.

The British tactician has not lost since taking over from redeployed coach Alex Ngwira after arriving at Lali Lubani as technical director.

Harrison has steered the Nomads to the final with a clean sheet having beaten Mafco 2-0 in both the first and second leg before another 2-0 win over Blue Eagles in semi-finals.

The Nomads under Harrison have regained their confidence, with a solid defence and are never shy at goal.

But Harrison ‘s predecessor Ngwira, also enjoyed the same fanfare before being knocked out of the FDH Bank Cup final following a 4-0 loss to Bullets in the semi-finals at Bingu National Stadium.

No wonder despite enjoying the unbeaten recordband recent succcess, Harrison still warns about being carried away by the recent results.

The tactician said: “Look we are building. It’s a process. We don’t want to get carried away. It’s a cup final against Bullets.”

Harrison also refused to think that the Nomads are favourites in the final having gotten over Eagles who finished as runners up in the league.

“You know they (Bullets) have been winning everything for the past few years. It’s not going to be an easy game by any means,” he said.

But the coach says with a good game plan, the Nomads who risk another trophyless season, can end the trophy drought at Lali Lubani.

He said: “We have to go with a good focus. We know what we can do. “

And if we plan properly we give ourselves an opportunity to win. We haven’t been in a cup final the last five years.”

The last time the two sides clashed in a final was in 2017 when the Nomads lost to Bullets through penalties.

Source: FAM

