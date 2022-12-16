Teacher wins K5m in FCB’s ‘5 mita ipite’ promo

It is already Christmas for Chisukulu Community Day Secondary School teacher in Phalombe, Marion Bester Maganga, who has won a grand prize of K5 million in the First Capital Bank’s ‘5 Mita Ipite’ promotion.

The bank on Friday 16th December at the Blantyre offices conducted a grand draw together with other two draws, for November and December, where ten lucky customers won various prizes including one million Kwachas to two customers.

The grand draw saw Bester Maganga winning the K5 million grand prize, which he said will enable him to go further with his studies as he is eyeing a Masters degree in education.

The winner who sounded so doubtful when the bank called him to break the news, thanked First Capital Bank for the promotion saying it has definitely helped him to realise his dreams which he said has been in shambles for so long.

“I am so grateful to have won this amount and I would like to thank the First Capital Bank management for introducing this promotion. I have been trying to get a masters degree but I was financially so weak, so with this money, I am seeing myself getting the masters degree. I am encouraging people to open accounts at FCB, they will not be disappointed, FCB offers excellent servises,” reacted Maganga.

In the other two draws, Grace Ngauma and Makata Francis Luwambo won one million kwacha each for the months of November and December respectively, while A. Mola and C. Wiston won K500,000 each for November and December and in consolation prizes, six other customers won a smart phone each for the two months.

Addressing the media after the draw, Head of marketing at FCB, Twikale Chirwa said the promotion has been so successful saying it has really inculcated a saving culture and boosted digital transactions among Malawians as per its purpose.

“Overrall we had over 60 thousand entries and for the people who were eligible to win this K5 million, we had over seven thousand entries and we are satisfied with the performance of the 5 mita ipite promotion because it encouraged usage in terms of transactions on our digital app, our USSD but also people depositing money.

“We are happy with the way the promotion has performed and we are also happy that we have delighted our customer because the man who has won this K5 million is a teacher at a secondary school who wants to use the money to pursue his studies, so we are actually so grateful to have made a customer smile,” said Chirwa.

While describing 2022 as a great year to the bank, Chirwa said the bank is committed to introducing in 2023 other promotions that will be exceptional for both the bank and customers.

The promotion which was launched on 10 June this year, saw the bank making eight millionaires including the grand winner and it is reported that the whole promotion has costed the bank K40 million.

The mechanics of winning in the ‘5 mita ipite’ promotion was by making two digital and two ATM card transactions plus keeping a minimum of K20,000 in an account for the six months of the promotion.

