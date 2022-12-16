Kalibu exploiting children

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) says Kalibu Academy has been abusing children at the school in form of corporal punishment.

The MHRC has today released of investigations into allegations of corporal punishment and sexual abuse at Kalibu.

While MHRC did not find evidence of sexual abuse at the school, the commission says teachers at the school have abusing children through corporal punishment.

According to MHRC, students at the school are punished in various including digging, cutting grass, standing for prolonged hours, imprisonment in a room at the school and carrying rocks and bricks.

The students are usually ordered to carry out some of the tasks for the entire day and without protective gear.

Teachers behind included the director of the school and the headteacher.

Meanwhile, MHRC has recommended that Kalibu Academy abolish immediately its rules on discipline and conduct a review of the rules.

The release of the findings comes after a video shared on social media this week showed students at the school bullying fellow students.

Kalibu released a statement claiming that some of the students involved are no longer with the school.

