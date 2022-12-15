Amref Malawi to roll out $28 million Umoyo Project

Amref Health Africa in Malawi says it is set to roll out the implementation of a $28 million (K29 billion) project which is aimed at reducing maternal, newborn, and child morbidity and mortality in the five high disease-burden districts of Chitipa, Karonga, Kasungu, Nkhotakota, and Salima.

The USAID Momentum Tikweze Umoyo project is expected to start in January 2023.

Chief of Party at Amref Malawi office Mariam Mangochi said the Momentum Tikweze Umoyo project has taken a district-led approach to address the key health challenges that are in the five districts.

She added that the main goal is to support Malawi Government’s efforts to reduce maternal, newborn, and child morbidity and mortality through improved access and quality of health service delivery.

‘As a project, our focus is mainly on scaling up access to and use of evidence-based, quality maternal, newborn, and child health services, nutrition, water sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), and malaria information services, and interventions. In addition, we are also working towards improving the capacity of public and private institutions, local organizations, and service providers to deliver quality health services as well as increasing adaptive learning and use of evidence in health programming so that our mothers and children receive the quality care that they deserve,” she said.

The Momentum Tikweze Umoyo project is designed to address key challenges facing Malawi’s health sector, such as poor health outcomes in the targeted districts. Some of these poor health outcomes are a result of high poverty levels, poor demand/health-seeking behavior, poor community-facility linkages, sub-optimal service delivery, health workforce challenges, insufficient health infrastructure, poor use of data for decision-making, weak leadership, management, and governance, and a lack of essential medicines.

Amref Health Africa in Malawi is implementing the Momentum Tikweze Umoyo project in collaboration with six consortium partners; WaterAid, D-Tree International, Youth Wave, Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM), Emmanuel International, and Family Health Services (FHS)- formerly PSI.

