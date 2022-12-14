Primary school learners urged to embrace tree planting culture

Rotary Club of Lilongwe has advised Primary School leaners to embrace a tree planting culture and make sure that the trees are taken care of.

The Club on Saturday led Likuni Girls Primary School learners in a tree planting exercise where over 1800 indigenous trees were planted.

Speaking during the exercise, Rotary Club of Lilongwe former president Vincent Sikelo said as Rotarians they do realize the importance of conserving and doing justice to the environment as such engaging the youth in the same course is very important.

“Planting trees is just one drop in the ocean of solving the challenges that Malawi as a nation is facing, if you may recall, a lot of trees have been cut without replacement as such we decided lobby the leaners to take action and make contribution toward reforestation.

“As Rotarians every season, we plant about 15000 trees, both indigenous and fruit trees and we are calling upon all the citizens to join us this season again. If everyone is responsible to plant trees every year, our ground cover will remain covered with vegetation,” he said.

Likuni Girls Primary School Head Teacher Sister Geneloza Mgunda said they will make sure that all the trees planted are properly managed and will help in lobbying the pupils to take tree planting as a habit every year.

“As a Head Teacher I am very happy and even the community is happy because this initiative is not only going to benefit this school but the entire community as well.

Apart from Likuni Girls Primary School, some Rotarians also led Pupils in a tree planting exercise at Chatata Primary School along Salima Road in Lilongwe.

Follow us on Twitter: