Zomba Vocational Training Centre clocks 13 years

Zomba Vocational Training Centre has clocked 13 years of providing vocational training and other skills to young people.

The centre’s Executive Director, Oscar Lihoma, says was pleased with the institution’s record of good performance in 13 years of its existence.

He told Malawi24 that the vocational centre was proud that its alumni are currently performing better in various work places.

Lihoma added that the vocational centre was accredited with government and students from the college get attached to various ministries, departments and agents for internship.

“This is enough to testify that this is indeed an accredited and certified institution to offer vocational education,” he added.

He added that TEVETA certified the Zomba Vocational Training centre and that students also write TEVETA examinations from other Institutions abroad.

The Zomba Vocational Training Centre offers courses in Public Health, , Nutrition and food security, Community Development, HIV and Aids management, Computer and Information Management System, Business Management, Human Resource Management, Environment Health and other technical and vocational courses such as electrical installation and electronic engineering, tailoring and fashion design.

Zomba Vocational Training Centre, Programme Manager, Johns Chikwawa said the centre started long time ago and has good reputation, adding that the institution aims at promoting technical and vocational skills among young men that should in turn contribute to Malawi’s 2063 development agenda.

Chikwawa added that Zomba Vocational Training Centre continues to offer training opportunity to young people and all the people that are currently working in various work places to further their technical and vocational and technical education.

Zomba Vocational Training Centre started its operations 13 years ago and has provided technical and vocation and non technical courses to more that 1,450 students.

