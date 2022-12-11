Devotion: Humility is a virtue

James 4:6 “ But He gives more grace. Therefore it says, “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble.”

Those who want to experience grace and divine favour in life, humble themselves. Humility is a key to greatness, success and promotion. Those believers who are humble are the great people in the Kingdom. Matthew 18:4 “Whoever then humbles himself like this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”

God resists the proud. The more they try to rise and forge ahead in their pride, the more He resists them. Their pride inevitably sets them against God’s favour and loving kindness. This is the reason some people, in spite of their great abilities, aren’t making much progress in their lives. They have watched others who didn’t have as much talent as themselves make progress and get promoted. Some have even become bitter against those who seem to do better than them. What they didn’t realize is that their stagnation or lack of progress isn’t the doing of other men; their pride is what is making God resist them.

Pride goes before a fall, but humility precedes promotion. Proverbs 18:12

“Before destruction the heart of a person is proud, but humility comes before honor.”

God’s promotion for the humble is certain. 1Peter 5:6 “Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time.”

James 4:10 “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up.”

Jesus was humble before the father, Because of this He received the name above every name. (Philippians 2:5-9)

Those who are humble will always remember its not about themselves but God that has made them achieve.

Prayer

Thank you Father for the Word that reminds me to be humble all the time. I receive your Word and will maintain my humility all the time. I refuse any trait of pride in my life. In Jesus Name. Amen