Four convicts stab prison warders and escape from lawful custody

Four convicts have escaped from lawful custody after stabbing two prison warders and spraying pepper into the eyes of one of the officers in Blantyre.

The four were on the way from court to Chichiri Prison when the incident happened.

National Prison spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba said the four appeared before a magistrate court in Limbe township in Blantyre last evening.

On their way back, one of the convicts sprayed pepper into the eyes of one officer.

The robbery convicts also stabbed two officers, one on the neck and another in the stomach. They also snatched a pistol from one officer, jumped out of the moving cruiser and fled.

According to Shaba, one of the stabbed prison officers is set to undergo surgery while another is under close medical supervision.

Meanwhile, efforts to re-arrest the convicts are underway.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Malawi24