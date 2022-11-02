Ministry of Tourism calls on youth to develop interest in traditional songs

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Culture has called on the youth to develop interest in traditional songs as one of promoting Malawian culture.

A senior official in the Ministry of Tourism , MacDonald Mwaluwaya, made the call in Zomba Malosa constituency when Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Culture launched an initiative to promote traditional songs and dances.

He observed that most young people regard foreign music as the best as compared to local and traditional music.

He therefore said there is need to embrace of traditional songs and dance to attract foreign visitors who should appreciate Malawi’s cultural and traditional values.

Mwaluwaya further observed that cultural songs and dances in Zomba Malosa have potential to attract visitors.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife decided to introduce the initiative in all the 193 constituencies to promote cultural and traditional songs and dances.

“You will agree with me that most of the young people and adults like foreign music at the expense of ours,” Mwaluwaya added.

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Grace Kwelepeta hailed the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife for launching the initiative in her area.

Kwelepeta expressed optimistic the young people and adults in Zomba Malosa constituency will learn how to perform traditional and cultural dances.

She therefore requested the people in her area to embrace the dances and songs and further appealed to them to meet and practice the songs and dances instead of indulging drinking beer and other unbecoming behaviours.

Groups that sang well and performed traditional dances well received cash amounting to K137,500 while those that did not perform well received K20,000 each per group.

