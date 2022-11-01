President remains committed to fixing broken system — Kampondeni

Director of Communications at State House, Sean Kampondeni, says President Lazarus Chakwera remains committed to fixing the broken system in government.

Speaking during State House Quarterly Brief, Kampondeni said President Chakwera spends much of his time tirelessly working for Malawians to identify broken elements in the system and finding mechanisms of fixing it to ensure there is an improvement in service delivery.

“The President is very concerned with the scale of the Country’s broken systems over the last 10 years which was huge and beyond expectation. Let me assure Malawians that the President is determined to turn things around and deliver on his promises,” said Kampondeni.

According to Kampondeni, Chakwera has been having meetings with different development partners as well as Banks among other things to find solutions to the problems the country is facing right now.

Speaking at the same presser, Presidential Secretary Anthony Kasunda said there are a lot things the President is doing to make sure the economy is stabilized.

“You heard us when we talk about his travel especially to America and other places the President has been asking for help, and also the efforts to have IMF program is also one way of trying to stabilise the economy.

“The Reserve bank just announced the lending rate and other measures that have been put in place and those things are to term the inflation and once the inflation has been termed then the prices can stabilise.

“We know that essential goods are rising all over the world but the President is doing everything possible to make sure that does not happen to Malawi that’s why you saw a month a go there was a reduction in petrol prices that’s one way of trying to keep our prices low because we know that the higher the cost of transport and also the higher the cost of commodities,” explained Kasunda.

Kasunda added that the issue of Affordable fertilizers being found on the market as soon as possible is one of the issues the President mandated the new Minister to make sure that the commodities are available.

“The first task of our new Minister Sam Kawale is to ensure that the commodities is on the market. So Malawians farmers should be assured that Government is doing whatever it can to make sure that they access these inputs,” added Kasunda.

During the presser, Kasunda also noted that Government has embarked on a process of reviewing the civil service to make it more efficient in delivering President Chakwera’s aspirations.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24