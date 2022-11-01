Malawi anti-government protesters granted bail

Joshua Chisa Mbele and five other anti-government protesters who conducted demonstrations against the Lazarus Chakwera administration last week have been granted bail today.

The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to Mbele, Levy Luwemba, Seleman Moffat, Davie, Mustafa Kalilombe and Kennedy Luwembe.

The six have been ordered to pay 200 thousand kwacha cash bond and produce two non-cash sureties worth 500 thousand kwacha.

They have also been ordered to surrender travel documents and report to police every fortnight.

The activists were arrested on Friday following demonstrations in which they demanded the resignation of President Lazarus Chakwera.

During the demonstrations, the activists wanted to present their petition at State House but authorities insisted that the petition should be presented at the office of the District Commissioner.

The six were yesterday charged with two counts of contravening written notice by the District Commissioner in relation to the demonstrations and inciting violence.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24