Department of Meteorological Services says Zomba will have normal to above normal rainfall

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says it expects Zomba to receive normal to above normal rainfall in the 2022/2023 season.

Speaking during seasonal awareness meeting, DCCMS Chief Meteorologist Charles Vanya said the district will receive good rains, enough to improve production of maize and other crops.

Vanya said some parts of the district will receive more rainfall that can cause flooding which in turn can become devastating.

He also advised people in Zomba to also expect stormy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning which might cause deaths.

Vanya therefore advised people in the low lying areas to be alert because floods can occur at the onset of the rains .

“Upper areas of Zomba are expected to receive more rains in the months of January, February and March thereby making the areas most likely to prone to disaster, ” Vanya added.

Zomba District Commissioner. Dr. Smart Gwedemula said the council has started raising awareness on disaster preparedness through district and area civil protection committees.

Zomba is one of the districts prone to floods along Likangala, Thondwe, Songani and Domasi Rivers.

