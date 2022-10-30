Minister calls on chiefs to promote peace and unity

By Asimenye Sibale

Minister of Local Government Blessings Chinsinga has urged traditional leaders in the country to be pillars of peace and unity in the community saying the two are cornerstones to development.

He said this on Thursday at Chinunkha in Chitipa when he elevated Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwaulambya to Senior Chief.

He said chiefs play a crucial role in development of the nation as they are the ones who have the ability to unite the people towards a common goal by avoiding disagreements amongst themselves.

“One of the key challenges that takes our time as a ministry is trying to resolve chieftaincy disputes so we are basically looking for alternative ways through which we can deal with these issues.

“We want mechanisms grounded in culture and tradition in order to solve such problems so it our call to the senior chief to help government in making sure that chieftaincy disputes are dealt with using culturally accepted means,” said Chinsinga.

On his part, Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa welcomed the Ministers suggestion of finding cultural and traditional means of resolving disputes saying that would bring unity among chiefs.

“The suggestion by the Minister is very timely and it would help a lot to have a committee of not only paramount chiefs but other authorities as well in resolving chieftaincy wrangles as that would leave all parties satisfied,” said Kyungu

The elevation of T/A Mwaulambya means Chitipa district now has five senior chiefs in senior chief Kameme, senior chief Nthalire, senior chief Mwenewenya, senior Chief Mwenemisuku, and senior chief Mwaulambya.

Senior Chief Mwaulambia is serving as the 14th Mwaulambya after he ascended to the throne in 2020 following a court ruling.

