Chakwera preaches unity at Karonga–Chitipa cultural festival

President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima on Saturday joined Karonga-Chitipa Cultural Heritage celebrations at the foot of Mbande Hills in Karonga yesterday.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chakwera urged Malawians to embrace peace and unity regardless of their different tribal and cultural backgrounds.

The President said national unity does not mean denouncing or faulting other people based on their tribal and cultural affiliations, but rather demonstrating love, care and correcting each other in the right manner.

“I appoint and work with officials from different cultural backgrounds for the sake of social economic development of each and every Malawian including those who did not vote for me. I also respect opinions from every one as opinion expression is a right,” said Chakwera.

He also said he recognizes and respects all positive contributions by all former Presidents of the country hence his government’s commitment towards completing projects which were initiated by the previous regimes.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Blessings Chinsinga said cultural events are important to a nation as they are a tool for assessing cultural merits and demerits for the country’s development.

Paramount Chief Kyungu said Malawi is called the Warm Heart of Africa because despite its culture diversity, its people are always united.

Reported by Zenak Matekenya

