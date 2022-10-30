Airtel Top 8 Cup: Bullets begin title defence against Karonga, KB, Silver in grudge battle

Nyasa Big Bullets will host Karonga United in the first leg of Airtel Top 8 Knockout Cup quarterfinals at Kamuzu Stadium on 5 October, 2022 to begin their title defence.

This follows a confirmation of the fixture details for the Cup, time, dates and venues by Football Association of Malawi, a competition which will involve teams that finished the first round on the 2022 season in the top eight.

The match will be used as the opening game at Kamuzu Stadium before the return leg three weeks later.

The opening week will have two matches, with Mighty Mukuru Wanderers hosting Mafco FC at the same facility a day later.

The remaining two quarter final matches will be played on the weekend of 19 and 20 October 2022 which will see Kamuzu Barracks welcoming two time champions Silver Strikers and Dedza Dynamos, in their first top flight season, playing host to Blue Eagles.

The second legs will firstly be played on the weekends of 26 and 27 October 2022 with the final set of matches concluded on the weekend of 3 and 4 December 2022.

The winner in quarterfinal match one between Bullets and Karonga United will play the winner between Kamuzu Barracks and Silver Strikers in the semis whilst the winner between Wanderers and Mafco will face Dedza Dynamos or Blue Eagles in other semi-final match.

The finals of the competition will be played on 17 December, 2022 at a venue that will be announced by FAM.

It will also mark the end of the 2022 football season in Malawi which started in March this year.

Bullets won the cup last season after they came from behind to beat the Bankers 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 result in the normal time.

The Central Bankers are the most successful team in the competition having won it two times, seconded by Blue Eagles and Nyasa Big Bullets who won it once.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24