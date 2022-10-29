Anglican members go to court over excommunication from church

Senior members of Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire have gone to court challenging the decision made by Archbishop Albert Chama to excommunicate members from the Anglican Church.

High Court Judge, Justice Mandala Mambulasa, has set November 9 2022 as a date for interparty hearing of the matter.

Archbishop Albert Chama who oversees Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana on October 23 excommunicated senior members from the church.

The excommunicated members argue that this was done without proper reasons and procedures

Lawyer representing Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire, Counsel, Lusungu Gondwe of Ritz Attorneys at Law Company said the matter is expected to be heard in court on November 9, 2022.

