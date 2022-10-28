Twitter takeover: Elon Musk completes $44 billion deal

Elon Musk has completed his US$44 billion (about 55 trillion Malawi Kwacha) Twitter acquisition.

Once the takeover was formalised, Elon Mask visited Twitter HQ with a sink, throwing shade at the company’s top boss, Parag Agrawal who was fired soon after the acquisition along with two other top Twitter executives.

Under Parag Agrawal, Twitter sued Elon Musk following disagreements over the buyout.

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” he captioned his grand entrance to Twitter.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

“It brings to a close a saga that saw Twitter go to court to hold the multi-billionaire to the terms of a takeover deal that he had tried to escape”, reports the BBC.

Twitter is yet to comment on the issue.

To celebrate his new acquisition, the world’s richest person tweeted “the bird is freed”.

Elon Musk who also owns Space X has lauded Twitter for the role it plays in promoting citizen journalism.

“A beautiful thing about Twitter is how it empowers citizen journalism – people are able to disseminate news without an establishment bias” Tweeted Mr. Musk.