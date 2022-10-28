Onesimus wins hearts with Shuga visuals

Afro pop star, Onesimus’ newly released visuals for ‘Shuga’ seems to have won hearts of music lovers both on local and international scenes.

Onesimus who made headlines last week after scooping the best artist of the year, 2022 award for the Southern Africa at the Zikomo Africa Awards, has released ‘Shuga’ video on Thursday which people in the music circles has described as evidence that Malawi is really transitioning to the international standard.

The video which has been crafted by renowned video director, Rudi Louw, has already attracted thousands of searches, views, plays, likes and downloads on the internet and within the song also topped iTunes’ top 100 playlist yesterday.

The multi award winning star, who was born Armstrong Kalua, has through the masterpiece portrayed the power of love in a unique manner, spiced up by Rudi’s topnotch colour grading and excellent camera movements, making it a good fit for international recognition.

In an interview with Malawi24, the ‘Panado’ hitmaker of the ‘African Butter’ fame, said dedication and commitment is what has taken him to this level and he was quick to thank his fans for supporting his brand.

“The ‘Shuga’ video is indeed out and it is already trending on the internet and international television stations. As we are talking, the video is on position number one on iTunes and it is also doing good in other platforms a thing which should not be taken for granted.

“I’m really grateful for the support I am getting from my fans here in Malawi and abroad. I will try to be giving them what they deserve,” said Onesimus.

Meanwhile, Onesimus fans especially on various social media pages, are patting the ‘Solomon’ star on the back for the iconic video to the point that the talented, young, international, video director, Viny Visuals could not skip Onesimus post on facebook and commented “Mbambande” (great).

On the other hand, Facebook entertainment platform, Mikozi while giving marks to the video, said “It’s more than a music video, this is a movie.”

