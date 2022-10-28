Cultural festivals are a means to achieve national unity — Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera has asked leaders from various spheres in the northern region not to miss out on an opportunity to propagate unity and tolerance among people of different cultural backgrounds in the country by joining him at the first ever Karonga-Chitipa Heritage Festival this weekend.

Speaking at Mzuzu Shoprite Roundabout when he briefly addressed people on his arrival in Mzuzu City, Chakwera said cultural cerebrations are platforms for leaders to propagate messages of unity and continued peace among Malawians.

“Cultural gatherings attract people from different walks of life. They create opportunities for people to learn more about each other’s beliefs and cultural practices for coexistence. As a leader, I will continue supporting such cultural initiatives for they promote oneness,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera also told the gathering that he is aware of economic hardships that Malawians are going through saying government is doing everything possible to find mitigating measures to address the situation.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Regional Governor for the North, Joseph Chavula said people are patiently waiting to see government taking action to resolve their challenges.

Reported by Rose Cross Mahorya