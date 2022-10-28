Activist Joshua Chisa Mbele arrested

Malawi Police have arrested activist Joshua Chisa Mbele over anti-government protests held in Lilongwe today.

Mbele is among forty people arrested due to the protests which began this morning.

Peter Kalaya, National Police Spokesperson says those arrested will be taken to court this Monday.

The arrest of Mbele comes after police fired to disperse protesters who wanted to deliver a petition to State House.

Authorities wanted the protesters to present the petition at Lilongwe District Commissioner’s officers

The protesters are demanding Chakwera to resign over failure to fulfill promises and due to corruption and impunity.

