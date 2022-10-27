Demonstrations on despite MCP threats, organisers say

The Action Against Impunity (API) has indicated that the anti-government protests are on despite threats from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters.

In a statement, API says the peaceful demonstration are just a constitutional right and nothing is stopping the arrangement even when the MCP is desperately trying to apply all the tricks in the book in order to foil the demonstrations, including the plans to present a petition to President Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace.

“It is against this background that API has engaged a legal team to challenge this archaic behaviour, and it is this kind of impunity we are against. Thus far, our legal team led by Adrian and Company has stepped in. the API will keep Malawians updated on our resolve to march to Kamuzu Palace on Friday, 28th October 2022,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, the API has accused Chakwera of spending sleepless nights in trying to slide this country back to where it was in the old MCP, which was associated with terror, death and darkness.

According to API, the behaviour of the current government was observed during the preparatory meetings for the peaceful demonstrations where the MCP operatives deliberately misinterpreted a bail condition for one of the lead organizers Mr. Sylvester Namiwa, with the sole aim of taking away his constitutional right to participate in peaceful demonstrations.

“Malawians may wish to know that all these issues of bail conditions have been brought about in order to have Mr. Namiwa’s bail revoked for purportedly violating his bail condition when in fact the matter was heard in an open court and everyone heard on their own the judgement,” reads the statement.

API has since called on all Malawians of all walks of life from all corners of the country to join the peaceful demonstrations to be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 09:30hrs.

For the routes, in Blantyre, the demonstrations will start from the Kamuzu Upper Stadium passing through the Kamuzu highway all the way to the DC’s offices where a petition will be presented.

In Zomba, the peaceful demonstrations will start from Matawale township all the way to the DC’s office where a petition will be presented.

In Mzuzu, the police have requested the organisers of the peaceful demonstrations to shift the date, claiming that President Chakwera will be in the city from Thursday this week.

“A new date for the demonstrations will, therefore, be communicated in due course,” the organisers say.