Two men kill each other over woman

Two men have killed each other in a fight for a woman at Chintheche in Nkhata Bay district.

The two have been identified as Christopher Makawa aged 32 of Mangombo Village in Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mulanje District and Justin Tambala aged 49 of Zomelanga Village in Traditional Authority Fukamapiri in NKhata Bay District.

According to reports, Justin Tambala married Marriam Mwanyali for some years.

Three years ago, Makawa proposed to the woman to be his better half but the woman rejected him.

On October 24, 2022 the woman who went out for other errands and on her way back home she found the two men fighting.

Despite her effort shouting for help, the two men kept on fighting with weapons they carried until they severely injured each other.

Upon receiving report, Police officers from Chintheche Police Post, rushed to the scene and took the two victims to Chintheche Rural Hospital where the two were pronounced dead upon arrival . The deaths were due to excessive loss of blood.

Currently no foul play is suspected.