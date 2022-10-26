Boy killed after motor vehicle airbag explodes

An 8-year-old boy identified as Patrick Matias has died after a motor vehicle airbag mortar exploded onto his face.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said that the tragedy occurred on the night of Monday at Saiti Kadzuwa Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

Daudi added that Matias and his friends on the evening of that day went to a nearby garage to collect metal scrap where he sneaked out with the motor vehicle airbag.

“While at home around 20:00hrs, Matias started playing with the airbag inside the house and he accidentally removed the firing pin which prompted the mortar to explode onto his face,” she said.

She said due to the explosion, the minor sustained a deep cut wound on the left side of the forehead exposing the brain.

His parents rushed him to Mangochi District Hospital where he died while receiving treatment. Postmortem conducted at the same hospital showed that he died due to head injuries.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising the public to refrain from picking or playing with equipment which they are not aware of their usage to avoid similar accidents.

Matias hailed from Saiti Kadzuwa Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

