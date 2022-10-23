I am a lion when on stage, says Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz says his fans should expect an amazing performance tonight at Lulu’s One More Time album launch at Lilongwe Golf club.

Diamond said this yesterday during a press briefing following his arrival in Malawi.

According to Diamond, when it comes to performances he is a lion and people will have a good time vibing to his hits non-stop.

“I am more excited, I feel like it’s my first time performing in the country and you know when I am on stage am a lion. So I am very ready to give you guys an amazing and an epic performance at Lilongwe Golf club and you must come through to enjoy my performance don’t miss this because it’s gonna be hot very hot.

“I knew Lulu when he was performing in Salima, I heard him performing and I was like who is that artist.I liked what he did and when the management told me that we are coming here for his album I felt like I’m coming at my brothers event and we have got our brother from Zambia as well so I was like you know make sure as African brothers we get connected, support each other because at the end of the day it’s all about making our continent proud, you guys give us much support and we should be one to get united and make sure that we promote and make our people proud,” said Diamond.

On his part, JK said he has been in Malawi before and he feels like it’s his home as well.

He said he is excited to perform here and tonight he will entertain Malawians with the best performance.

During the press briefing, Lulu announced that people will be paying 20,000 kwacha at the gate instead of 25,000.

Local artists to perform include Gwamba, Lucius Banda and Zembani Band, Piksy, Wendy Harawa, Temwa, Black Missionaries and many others.

