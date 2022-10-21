Woman in Mwanza arrested for sexually abusing boy

A 25-year-old woman in Mwanza has been arrested for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy.

Edwin Kaunda, Public Relations Officer for Mwanza Police, said the woman has been identified as Flora Nkhoma.

Kaunda explained that Nkhoma started sexually abusing the boy in June this year and the boy’s parents found out on 16 October.

They reported Nkhoma to Mwanza police station and Police picked her up on 18th October.

She appeared before the Mwanza Senior Resident Magistrate Court on 19 October 2022 and pleaded guilty to the charge of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

Nkhoma comes from Ng’onga village Traditional Authority A Kanduku in the same district of Mwanza.

