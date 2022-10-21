Malawi itch for dream starts against Mozambique

The Malawi Beach Soccer National team is this afternoon set to make an emotional debut at the Africa Cup of Nations when they face hosts Mozambique in the opening match of the 2022 Beach Soccer AFCON in Vilankulo.

Malawi are at the Beach Soccer African Safari for the first time after qualifying in their first attempt in the qualifiers.

While admitting that his charges face an uphill task against the hosts who finished second in the previous edition, coach Willy Kumilambe says his charges are determined to start brightly this afternoon.

Kumilambe said his team, which is in a two team group A alongside Morocco following the withdraw of Nigeria is aiming at reaching the knockout stages.

Speaking after Thursday’s last training session Arean de Vilankulo Kumilambe said: “ “We know alot about Mozambique they are giants in Africa. They were runners up last year and went to the World Cup. They also won the COSAFA Cup last year . But they know very little about us, so this is an advantage to us because they don’t know our tactics. As we have always been saying, we came here to win, and we believe the job starts tomorrow.

“All the players are geared for this match and the tournament in general because this is our first Afcon which is a very big motivation to them. We have a good and young team which is highly spirited, and we are hoping that they will do wonders just like the Qualifiers.”

On his part, Captain Sandram Saddi said the boys are raring to go.

”We are prepared for the tournament and ready to face Mozambique. Though it is hotter than back home we are ready for the show,” he said.

The 2022 Beach Soccer Afcon is being hosted at Arena de Vilankulo in Mozambique’s Coastal City of Vilankulo.

Source: FAM

