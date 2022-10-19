Six arrested for cutting down trees in Zomba

Police in Zomba are keeping in custody six people for cutting down pine trees around Mulunguzi Dam and trafficking the forest produce.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala said the six were arrested during a joint operation between Police, Forest Office and Southern Region Water Board.

On the night of October 16, 2022, the team received a tip that, Maxwell Banda (42) and his five accomplices were cutting down trees around Mulunguzi dam catchment area illegally.

Acting on the tip, the team rushed to the scene and arrested the six and impounded two Toyota Dyna motor vehicles and a 2 tonne Mistubishi canter carrying 13 fresh pine logs.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of cutting down trees and transporting forest produce without permit.

Maxwell Banda hails from Buleya village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba district.

