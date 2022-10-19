Leaders Bullets march closer to league title, Eagles beaten in Mponela

Anybody who hoped that Nyasa Big Bullets’ three straight draws in a row would signal the beginning of a decline for Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges in the title race was quickly brought back to earth by a 5-1 destruction of Sable Farming on Wednesday at Kamuzu Stadium to open up a 10 point lead over the second placed Kamuzu Barracks who were 1-0 winners over Blue Eagles on the same day.

The rampant defending champions continue to run away with proceedings in the league – maintaining the dominance they have shown from the start

Babatunde Adepoju scored four goals to take his tally to 16 goals, with the other strike coming from Reserve product Thomson Magombo.

It was a lackluster performance from the visitors who struggled to settle down against their opponents who seemed to have studied Bullets in the last match as they closed down all the supply lines to force them into using secondary balls in desperate bid to find the much needed goals.

MacDonald Mtetemera’s side was the first to register a shot at goal when Mike Tetteh forced himself into the penalty box before sending his shot over the crossbar from a Franklin Mulimanjala’s low cross pass into the six-yard box.

The People’s Team struggled to contain Mulimanjala who was giving Kaonga too much problems and should have created another goal scoring opportunity for the hosts when his cross found Chifundo Ngapenga on the edge of the penalty box but the striker was jittery and allowed Kesten Simbi to intervene with a clearance.

Bullets then created their first clear chance in the 13th minute through Kajoke who made a first time connection volley from Mpokera’s cross only to be denied by Fletcher Jamali, who looked as if he was continuing from where he stopped in the first round when he made series of saved to frustrate The People’s Team.

Jamali was called into action again in the 15th minute when he stopped Mgwira’s powerful header from Babatunde’s cross into the box for a corner kick which they easily defended.

It was Tetteh who netted the hosts’ opener in the 19th minute following defensive relapses inside Bullets’ penalty box, allowing the forward to slot the ball past Clever Mkungula in the far post, 1-0.

Sable’ celebration was cut shot as Bullets leveled in the 22nd minute through Babatunde who produced a powerful header from Kaonga’s well taken corner kick into the box,1-1.

The goal was a wakeup call to Mtetemera’s side which now increased their attacking prowess through Simeon Singa and Mulimanjala and most of their attacks created space for Tetteh who could fire shot at goal but Mkungula was very much alert as he denied the forward a second goal in the 28th minute with a brilliant save.

The hosts were pressing and they should have restored their lead soon after the half-hour mark when Mulimanjala got the better of Kaonga again before sending a dangerous pass into the penalty box to Sunganani Geoffrey who was unmarked and there was no any white and red shirt to close him down but with Mkungula already beaten, the wingback blasted his effort over the crossbar when scoring looked more easier than missing.

The defending champions were under siege as they struggled tame Sable’ pace especially from the wings where Mulimanjala and Geoffrey were operating from.

Thirty-five minutes into the half, the Chiradzulu based side were handed with another goal scoring opportunity when Mpokera handled the ball closer to the 18 yard box but Singa sent his short straight at Bullets’ defensive wall for a throw in which had no impact in the final third.

The final minutes of the opening half belonged to Sable Farming who kept possession, attacked and created spaces for the attackers to score but Simbi’s led defense did well to contain the pressure before going to the break at 1-1.

After the recess, Pasuwa wasted no time by introducing Alick Lungu for Kaonga who was having difficulties to contain Mulimanjala.

This change brought some stability in defense, with Bullets’ wings now able to advance into the attacking zone, something which was missing throughout the first half.

It only took ten minutes for Bullets to lead for the first time when Mpokera made an excellent run down the right flank before delivering an inviting cross into the box from which Magombo connected to beat Jamali who could do nothing to stop the powerful header from going into the net, 1-2.

Both teams made changes before the hour-mark when Emmanuel Lino and Stain Patrick replaced Singa and Geoffrey for Sable whilst Precious Phiri, Henry Kabichi and Mfune came in for Magombo, Mgwira and Kajoke.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the field, Mkungula was called into action to deny Ngapenga from equalizing when his powerful drive was saved by the shot-stopper before Simbi’s intervention to put the ball to safety.

67 minutes into the match, the hosts hit the post twice in an unbelievable circumstances.

Innocent Msowoya’s long range effort was slightly saved by Mkungula before hitting the upright and Tetteh, who was standing by, failed to tap in as his rebound came off the same woodwork to frustrate Mtetemera’s led technical panel.

The missed chances came to hunt them in the 76th minute as Babatunde doubled his tally on the day with a simple tap in from a rebound after Mfune’s attempt hit the post and the ball landed straight at the forward who just put the ball into an empty net, 1-3.

It was now goals galore as Babatunde completed his hat-trick in the 78th minute, finishing off Lungu’s million dollar pass into the box, 1-4.

The visitors were now coming wave after wave and they should have had two more goals from 80th minute to 84th minute but Mfune was very unfortunate as his two strikes were blocked by Shabai Kassim for corner kicks which the hosts managed to defend.

Mphatso Magaleta replaced Ernest Petro and immediately made an impact when his brilliant pass found Mfune unmarked in the 86th minute but the forward blasted over the crossbar for a goal kick.

Mtetemera made three changes when he brought in Christopher Mikuwa, Blessings Joseph and Anthony Madeya for Jamali, White Kitsen and Ngapenga.

The goalkeeper was received by Babatunde’s fourth strike of the match when he slot the ball past Mikuwa from Mfune’s through ball to inspire Bullets to a 5-1 win over the relegation threatened side who needed a win for them to keep their survival hopes alive.

Babatunde was named man of the match and the four goals mean he is topping the scorers chat with 16 goals, two ahead of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers’ Muhammad Sulumba.

The latest win sees Bullets extending their unbeaten run to 25 games and are now 10 points clear of Kamuzu Barracks who did them a favor when they beat Eagles who have been occupying the second position and were the only realistic title contenders going into the final five matches of the top flight league.

Bullets have 61 points, a point short of what they amassed in the entire 2020/ 21 season when they won the league with 62 points from 30 matches.

Bullets will only need three points to officially return their title, fourth straight championship and 16th league titles in total.

