Two Nigerians arrested in Mulanje for illegal entry

Police in Mulanje are keeping in custody two Nigerian nationals over illegal entry.

Deputy Publicist Mulanje Sergeant Leah Kambalame identified the two as Kingsley Mwachuku, 25, and Vincent Onyeneka, 27.

Kambalame said the Police arrested them on the night of October 17 after receiving a tip-off from well wishers that there were suspicious people staying in Mathambi village.

She added that upon receipt of the information, Police rushed to the scene and arrested Mwachuku and his accomplice.

“They both have no proper documents allowing them to stay in Malawi.

“The duo has been charged with illegal entry which contravenes section 21 of the Penal code and will appear in court soon.”,He explained

Police have therefore appreciated the community for the partnership in ensuring a safe and secure country.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24