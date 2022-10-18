17 non-residential envoys present letter of credence to Chakwera

Seventeen non-residential envoys to Malawi have presented their letters of credence to President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press after presenting his letters, new Ambassador of Denmark, Ole Thonke said his country is looking forward to a strong bilateral relation with malawi and as a leading country in renewable energy production will invest in renewable energy through wind and solar.

New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Margret Verwijk said her country will provide technical assistance to country’s Water Boards through experts.

Verwijk also said Netherlands through public private partnership is already working with a bank in Malawi to ensure there is an increase access to finance for smallholder farmers to perform agricultural programmes.

Other non-residential envoys who have presented their letters of credence are from Algeria, Kingdom of Belgium, Burundi, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Republic of Congo, Czech Republic, Finland, Hellenic Republic, Mauritania, Republic of the Union of Mynmar, Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Switzerland and Trinidad and Tobago.

Reported by James Kanyenda