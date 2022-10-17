Body of person with albinism exhumed from grave in Lilongwe

Thugs have exhumed remains of a person with albinism and have cut off the dead person’s arms and legs at Sitima village in Lilongwe.

President of the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM), Young Muhamba, said a group of women who went to the graveyard to fetch firewood were the ones who discovered the mutilated body.

Speaking to the local media, Group Village Head Chapanira said police rushed to the scene after the matter was reported. He added that people in the village are living in fear following the incident.

On his part, Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi – APAM, National Coordinator Meynard Zechariah has accused authorities of lacking commitment to provide security to persons with albinism.

Meanwhile, activist and former APAM president Ian Desmond Simbota has demanded the Lazarus Chakwera administration to release an enquiry report into killings of persons with albinism and to take action.

“We are not safe tili ndi Moyo (while alive) & we can’t even rest in peace when we die. Dziko lanji ilili (what kind of country is this)? What happened to ending the Killings in a Month? What happened to the Enquiry report? Malawians paid that commission of inquiry through their taxes & why has the President chosen to denying us from accessing the results of the report? Very Sad Country right from Leadership very poor & disappointing,” wrote Simbota on his Facebook page.

In Malawi, persons with albinism live in fear of being abducted or killed by people who use their bones for charms.

In July this year, the High Court sentenced Father Muhosha, Police officer Chikondi Chileka as well as Alfred Yohane, Innocent Walasi and Mussa Lilongwe to 30 years imprisonment for conducting business in human tissue extracted from the corpse of MacDonald Masambuka, a person with albinism who was killed in 2018.

The court also sentenced Cassim White Masambuka, the victim’s brother as well as Maxwell Sosola, Dixon Ndengu, Bashir Lilongwe and Alfred Yohane to life in prison over the murder of Masambuka.

