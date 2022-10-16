First Lady, musicians spoil mothers at QECH maternity wing

Women at Gogo Chatinkha Banda Maternity Wing at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH), had special Mother’s Day celebrations as the Malawi first lady Monica Chakwera partnered Blantyre Synod Radio and some gospel musicians in donating assorted items.

According to Rudo Mkukupa Chakwera who represented the first lady, mothers needs to be respected and remembered at all times claiming they are so crucial to the development of every nation.

Mkukupa Chakwera said everyone needs to value the assignment of a mother to carry a baby and deliver which she said is not a simple task and said that is why the first lady thought of joining the donation partnership.

“The idea to come here and make this donation came from the Blantyre Synod Radio and we are so thankful for this idea. The first lady made her contribution towards the course, she couldn’t be here and that’s why she has sent me.

“It’s very important because every nation thrives on the status of wellbeing of its people and our mothers play a big role to extend the generation. The women are the ones that carry the babies and deliver and we are saying that this assignment is not mini, it’s a gift from God, we have to realize that and it’s a special role. So we were here to hail our mothers and cheer them up,” said Mkukupa Chakwera.

In his speech, Vincent Khonyongwa who is the Station Manager of Blantyre Synod Radio, said the station arrived at the idea to celebrate with mothers at the hospital’s maternity wing and also to send a message to the corporate world on a transmitter challenge at the radio station.

Khonyongwa said the station is looking for at least K5 million to carry maintenance works for their main transmitter and said through the initiative they wanted to raise awareness for the requirement to companies and organisations so that they need bail out.

“This year we wanted to celebrate with our mothers in style while at the same time sending a message to well-wishers to assist us on our challenge. The transmitter which we are using now is operating at half power, so we have to repair it and it’s a call to well-wishers to help us.

“We are really so thankful to the first lady, Madam Monica Chakwera for responding positively to our call to come here and make this donation to our mothers as part of this year’s Mother’s Day celebrations,” Khonyongwa said.

Renowned gospel star, Dr Ethel Kamwendo Banda, who represented other musicians in the country, said her group thought of joining the partnership for the donation as one way of appreciating role of women and also to cement the relationship with Blantyre Synod Radio which she said has been so helpful to gospel musicians.

The donation reached to over 100 women at Gogo Chatinkha Banda Maternity Wing at QECH and every woman in both neonatal, postnatal and kangaroo wards received a bucket, sugar, Mother’s Day branded chitenje just to mention but a few.

Apart from the Malawi first lady and the gospel musicians, ifast foods vendor KIPS Restaurant, also contributed a little something towards the donation.