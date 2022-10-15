Woman arrested for dumping baby in pit latrine

Police in Zomba have arrested 20-year-old Sarah Nsomba for dumping a newborn baby in a pit latrine where the child was later found dead.

Zomba Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Aaron Chilala said Nsomba is married to Charles Chauluka, a brother of her late husband who died in 2015.

During the night of October 9, 2022, the suspect gave birth in presence of Chauluka the husband and they dumped the baby into a pit latrine.

The two never informed anyone until October 10, 2022 when some elders noted that the woman’s pregnancy had disappeared and rumors were circulating in the village suspecting her of concealing birth.

The matter was then reported to Zomba Police Station who arrested the suspect with the help of community policing members.

Upon her arrest, the suspect confessed to have given birth. She said her husband dumped the baby into a pit latrine. The child was found dead in the pit letrine.

The suspect will appear before court soon where she will answer a case of concealing birth of a child. Meanwhile, Police are also hunting for Chauluka who is at large.

Nsomba hails from Namasala village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba district.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24