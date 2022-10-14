Onesimus ex-wife shocks Malawians: She claims getting pregnant after their separation

Ex-wife to Onesimus, Lisa Mlanduli has raised eyebrows, having dressed down the Malawian award-winning singer.

In a series of her social media posts, the South African lady has been exposing her ex-hubby’s statuses, in response to comments from Malawians.

In her latest message, she has responded to people who claimed that she was barren.

“When I got married I was called a gold digger. When I was married and couldn’t have a child, I was labeled barren, when I left that marriage for reasons I won’t say, I. Was shunned and told I was the cause. When I moved on and found love again, I was spoken ill of in a language I don’t understand. Lol no I’ve found love and finally with a child,” reads her post in partial.

This has not gone well with some Malawians. A certain section believes she should celebrate her pregnancy without badmouthing the artist.

“Feeling sorry for Onesimus. She’s making it sound like the pregnancy has vindicated her and it’s wathuyi (our own) with the problem. She should just have celebrated her pregnancy without blubbing,” reads one of the comments.

True to her words, Mlanduli fell victim to cyber bullying from some Malawians after parting ways with the Malawian musician.

Some Malawians on social media criticized her for marrying their countryman in pursuit of financial glory. In response, she said the musician does not have the wealth worth pursuing in the name of marriage. She also advised Malawians not to get too carried away with social media.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24