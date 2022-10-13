Organisation using mobile courts to raise awareness about human trafficking

River of Life Organisation has stepped up efforts in the fight against trafficking in persons as it is facilitating mobile courts right in the communities where such cases occurred in Phalombe district.

Speaking in an interview, organisation’s project officer Richard Muluzi said the organisation believes that people will be absorbing faster things such as laws that work against trafficking in persons in this country.

“Apart from that, it is the progress of hearing of trafficking in persons ‘cases but it is also part of sensitization tool to the communities about dangers of the vice, and make them aware of laws that target perpetrators involved in trafficking,” said Muluzi.

The coordinator added that through the exercise the organisation hopes that there will be great progress of cases related to trafficking in persons.

“Since the hearing of cases occur right in the areas where cases were committed, there is speed of trials due to availability of all what is needed, in so doing we believe that there will be good progress of cases,” he added.

In a separate interview, one of the youths who advocates for the fight to end human trafficking in the district, Sasinu Tsoka, commended the move saying the citizenry will be learning dangers of human trafficking including laws.

“This is a great exercise, I believe people who are attending these court sessions are getting some knowledge on how bad trafficking in persons is and punishments that come if you are found guilty,” said Tsoka.

River of Life Organisation is implementing a two-year project in the district entitled Tigwirane Manja Counter Trafficking in Persons with support from USAID through Global Hope Mobilisation.

