Minister Mtambo asks Malawians to desist from violence

Government through Minister of National Unity Timothy Mtambo has asked Malawians to desist from acts of violence and to embrace peace and unity.

The Minister made the statement during the commemoration of National Day of Unity Dialogue and 2022 International of peace.

The day was commemorated under the theme “Living Together in Unity, Build Peace”.

Speaking with reporters, Mtambo said that the conference provides a huge opportunity to Malawi for communion and partnership with various stakeholders in crafting ideas and solutions for promotion and sustenance of peace in Malawi.

He added that they are meeting at a critical time where there are wars and conflicts all over the world and there is a bleak economic outlook.

“With unity, we are able to triumph over poverty. We can conquer diseases. We can overcome the climate crisis and indeed any catastrophe that threatens over existence,” he explained.

On his part, Deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for administration Happy Mkandawire said that their core mandate is law enforcement, protecting life and property so where there is unity it means on one part the public is helping the police in it’s mandate on law enforcement.

Senior Chief Kyungu of Karonga District commended the Ministry of Unity for its hard work in resolving conflicts with the help of traditional leaders.

The conference which started yesterday will end today.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24