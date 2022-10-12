50-day countdown to Region 5 Youth Games starts today

As Malawi is expected to host the Region 5 Youth Games in December, the 50-day countdown to the Games has been launched today in Lilongwe.

The launch took place at Lilongwe Civic Offices.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor for Lilongwe City Council Richard Banda said as Lilongwe City Council they are ready and committed to host the games and the start of the 50-day countdown shows that Lilongwe is very ready to host the games.

“As Lilongwe City Council we are very ready to host the games.As we count down to the commencement of the games, I encourage all to be patriotic and exercise responsibility in support of the games because apart from promoting tourism in the country, the Region 5 Games is here to offer platforms for potential and upcoming youth to participate, boost and nurture talents in youth games and also offer business opportunities beyond the ordinary,” explained Banda.

He then applauded the Region 5 Games Local Organizing Committee for tireless work in progress.

Banda also noted that the vision of Lilongwe City Council is to keep the city clean, green and prosperous.

“I therefore humbly request everyone present here to carry the message and inform our local communities to ensure cleanliness in our surrounding and the public spaces. I am appealing to my team and all the residents to create a warm spirit, conducive environment and a safe and secure city as we count down to the games and even after the games.

“I appeal that we all work extremely hard to ensure that we raise our flag for Malawi with excellence by being the outstanding hosts of which we are all capable. Remember good sanitation is crucial to successful games. Let’s all walk the talk during the Region 5 Games by being exemplary,” said Banda.

In her remarks, Chief Executive Officer of the Region 5 Youth Games Local Organising Committee Emma Mabvumbe said as the the Local Organising Committee they are ready for the games and they are doing everything to ensure that all the preparations are done in a good time and that they should deliver everything beyond expectations.

“As Local organising committee we are ready, with this 50 day countdown we are very excited but at the same time it also gives us an anxiety, we are anxious because looking at the days remaining, looking at what needs to be done we just have to put an extra gear and efforts are there to make sure that everything is ready by December.

“As for the facilities the Griffin Saenda is almost done what remains is the roofing. The sheets are ready and everything will be done soon. For aquatic complex centre, it is the tiling but the pool is ready so the tiles are in the country now very soon works are going to start. So we hope before December all the facilities will be ready to host the Region 5 Youth games,” explained Mabvumbe.

Mabvumbe also noted that it is their ultimate goal as the committee to accomplish their mission come 2nd December, 2022. The mission is to host exciting and memorable games.

Malawi is set to host the games later this year and the games will be played from 2 – 11 December.

